Idlewells market success after refurbishment

Idlewells Market has gone from strength to strength since its £1.8 million refurbishment, now boasting 85 per cent occupancy.

Sutton town centre’s market has 27 stalls offering everything from fresh local produce and lingerie to watches, clothes and beauty products .

Refurbishment works began in 2017, and were unveiled on completion in 2018.

It cost Ashfield District Council more than £400,000 to refurbish the market, which attracts an average of 25,000 shoppers every week.

Since the end of works in January 2018, occupancy has increased by over 45 per cent with a range of new stalls providing a varied shopping choice.

Latest figures also show an increase in the market’s measured footfall of over 11 per cent, compared to the same time last year, bucking the national trend of declining retail sales.

The refurbishment project created a new market entrance, roof space to allow more natural light, better accessibility, a new seating and café area and new trader stall counters.

The cost of the improvement work has been met by the council, with £375,000 from the D2N2 local enterprise partnership.

Tom Goshawk, Capital Projects Manager for the D2N2 LEP, said: “Town centres need strong retail centres and markets at their heart, which is why the D2N2 LEP co-funded the Idlewells indoor market refurbishment.

“It is great to see that this has led to an increase in trader and customer interest.”

New traders Dreamcatcher Gifts and Naboulsi’s Pizzeria and Caffe both opened their stalls on June 15, and are looking forward to trading.

Andrew Elson from Dreamcatcher Gifts said: “Idlewells is a very warm and friendly market and our sales are already above what we had expected.

“We have seen that over the last twenty years, indoor markets in general have struggled.

“Its nice to see Idlewells Market busy with good footfall which we hope will continue to increase.”

Abdel Naboulsi of Naboulsi’s Pizzeria and Caffe said: “All the traders here at the market have been very friendly and welcoming.