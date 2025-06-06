Iconic Red Arrows set fly across part of Ashfield this weekend

If you look up to the sky at the right time this Sunday (June 8), you might be lucky enough to catch sight of the world famous Red Arrows.

The RAF’s iconic acrobatic display team has a date at the RAF Cosford Air Show Display in Shropshire that afternoon before heading back to their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

And it’s on that journey home that residents of areas like Annesley, Hucknall, Sutton or Kirkby, might be lucky enough to catch a sight of the famous red planes as the maps on the Red Arrows website show the homeward-bound flightpath heading straight across part of Ashfield any time between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.