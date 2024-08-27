Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield bride who found out her fiancé had cheated on her went ahead with the £35,000 wedding - without a groom.

Lindsay Slater, 31, says she discovered her fiancé and partner of 12 years, 36, had slept with someone else. She says she confronted him and he left the family home and distraught Lindsay cancelled their upcoming ceremony. But she decided to turn the rest of their big day into a party - as a "celebration of freedom."

Lindsay messaged all their day guests to break the news - and posted a Facebook status to inform the evening guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 60 to 70 guests came to the reception - which consisted of a sit down meal, speeches, and a party fronted by a DJ and bongo players.

Lindsay Slater, 31, on her would-be wedding day — which she turned into a “celebration of freedom” party after she discovered her fiancé had cheated.

Lindsay even jetted off on her honeymoon on August 20 - spending seven days at a resort in Crete, Greece, with friend Melissa, 31, a mortgage underwriter.

While she isn't ready to move on just yet, Lindsay says her solo wedding made her feel "strong and empowered".

Lindsay, a solicitor, from Mansfield, said: ''I didn't know how I was going to survive. I was distraught - it was too late to go back on the wedding plans. All that money had been spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there was a big part of me who thought 'I’m free' - it's the start of a better era. I'm glad I did it - I really enjoyed the day.

Lindsay with her friend Rachael on the dance floor on her 'wedding' day

“I was so surprised at how supportive everyone was - it was so empowering. I was surrounded by so much love - really reminded me that I didn't need him."

Lindsay and her ex got engaged in early 2020 - after being together on-and-off since 2012. She says the pair had their "ups and downs" as a couple but were excited for their wedding day.

After four years of planning and £35k spent on the ceremony, meal, photographer and party, the date was set for Saturday, August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But ahead of the wedding she says she “finally” confronted him and he confessed to cheating. After initially wanting to go ahead with the big day Lindsay says she came to her senses.

Lindsay Slater, 31, on her would-be wedding day — which she turned into a “celebration of freedom” party after she discovered her fiancé had cheated

Her ex moved back in with his mum - while Lindsay rang the owners of Car Bank Wedding Park, Mansfield, to cancel the ceremony and the violinist.

But she decided to go ahead - rebranding it as her “freedom day” with the help of sister, Beth, 28, a victim support worker.

She said: “We spent all that money - £35,000, including the honeymoon. I chose to spend the day with close friends and family - rather than sit at home, crying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests found out after Lindsay private messaged them about the situation - as well as putting a Facebook status up, which garnered "about 200" reactions.

Lindsay with her sisters Beth (left) and Caitlin (right), and friend Rachael (centre right).

Lindsay’s friend, medical secretary Rachel, 33, stayed with her overnight.

The pair got their hair and make-up done together the next morning - and drove themselves to the wedding venue with Lindsay in her wedding dress and Beth in her maid-of-honour gown.

“Just before I’d left the door I said to Rachel ‘you need to calm me down,” she said. “She gave me a pep talk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day began with welcome drinks about 40 day guests - and a bartender preparing Bellinis and Pornstar Martinis for the guests.

Everyone was kitted out in their original wedding outfits - with the bridesmaids still wearing their dresses, and Lindsay still wearing her £1,200 Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal cropped wedding gown.

Guests then moved into the dining room, where they sat down to a meal of fish cakes, a chicken dinner and chocolate fudge cake for dessert. People drank and spent time with alpacas outside until 8pm - when they moved on to the reception, hosted by a DJ.

Lindsay Slater, 31, on her would-be wedding day

Lindsay said: “Beth was maid-of-honour - she put a sign out saying ‘and she lived happily ever after…’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My uncle made me a Victoria sponge cake, with green icing and roses. We moved onto the party - and the DJ played non-stop empowerment anthems.

“We had ‘Strong Enough’ by Cher, ‘It’s Not Right, but it’s OK’ by Whitney Houston, and ‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child. “I even read out a speech, written for me by Beth. It was a bit emotional - not helped by the drink.

“I thanked all my family and friends for being there - I said I didn’t know how I was going to survive this ordeal. But looking out at all those supportive faces, I felt a bit better.”

Lindsay's ex-partner declined to comment but admitted he had been unfaithful.