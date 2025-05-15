“I charge my man £40 every time he plays golf”, Mansfield couple's viral TikTok makes national news
Lola Owen and her boyfriend, Ralf Farnsworth, from Warsop, were surprised to find themselves featured in a news article in The Sun due to their TikTok video, which had reached 2 million views.
The video showcases a humorous moment in which Lola ‘charges’ her boyfriend £40 for playing golf on a weekend.
The couple who regularly post TikToks together and clearly share the same sense of humour had no idea their story would be featured in the national news – but found the headline ‘hilarious’.
The Sun headline reads: ‘PAY TO PUTT: I CHARGE my man £40 every time he plays golf – trolls call me a ‘red flag’ and ‘bunny boiler’ but it’s a great side hustle’.
When asked about the story, Lola shared: “I think it’s funny.”
In the TikTok video, Lola is sitting on the bed (behind the camera) as her boyfriend Ralf hands her two £20 notes before heading out to play golf.
The video is captioned with – ‘nice little side hustle’.
Jokingly, Lola added: “This is your reminder to change your boyfriend every time he goes golfing on a weekend.”
The video, which has been viewed liked 100,000 times, has received criticism from some who label it a 'red flag’.
But many viewers have taken it in good faith and found the funny side, just as the couple intended.
One user commented: “So many insecure men in the comments. You go girl. Get £60 next time.”
Another user, Sam, added: “If it happens a lot then this isn't right. You need to set up a direct debit.”
Readers can see more at www.tiktok.com/@lolaowen6.