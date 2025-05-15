“I charge my man £40 every time he plays golf”, Mansfield couple's viral TikTok makes national news

A couple from the Mansfield area gained national attention after their viral TikTok was featured in The Sun newspaper.

Lola Owen and her boyfriend, Ralf Farnsworth, from Warsop, were surprised to find themselves featured in a news article in The Sun due to their TikTok video, which had reached 2 million views.

The video showcases a humorous moment in which Lola ‘charges’ her boyfriend £40 for playing golf on a weekend.

The couple who regularly post TikToks together and clearly share the same sense of humour had no idea their story would be featured in the national news – but found the headline ‘hilarious’.

Ralf and Lola.

The Sun headline reads: ‘PAY TO PUTT: I CHARGE my man £40 every time he plays golf – trolls call me a ‘red flag’ and ‘bunny boiler’ but it’s a great side hustle’.

When asked about the story, Lola shared: “I think it’s funny.”

In the TikTok video, Lola is sitting on the bed (behind the camera) as her boyfriend Ralf hands her two £20 notes before heading out to play golf.

The video is captioned with – ‘nice little side hustle’.

Jokingly, Lola added: “This is your reminder to change your boyfriend every time he goes golfing on a weekend.”

The video, which has been viewed liked 100,000 times, has received criticism from some who label it a 'red flag’.

But many viewers have taken it in good faith and found the funny side, just as the couple intended.

One user commented: “So many insecure men in the comments. You go girl. Get £60 next time.”

Another user, Sam, added: “If it happens a lot then this isn't right. You need to set up a direct debit.”

Readers can see more at www.tiktok.com/@lolaowen6.