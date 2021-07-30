Katie Shipley, a 27-year-old administrator, received compensation after dental negligence solicitors took on her case after it said she was ‘incorrectly advised’ that a front tooth needed extraction.

Katie now has to wear a denture and says she feels ‘embarrassed’ about her appearance.

Her trial began when she made an emergency appointment with Dr Saad Khokhar, at the Market Place Family Dental Practice, Mansfield in July, 2019.

Katie Shipley

“I had a mouth abscess that was painful, swollen, it left me unable to sleep at night,” she said.

“Dr Khokhar said my tooth was infected. He indicated it was wobbly and needed to be extracted to ease the pressure in my mouth and get rid of the abscess. I didn’t think my tooth felt wobbly, it seemed a bit strange he said what he did.

"I trusted him because he was a professional - I assumed he knew what he was doing.

“The extraction was awful, there was no anaesthetic, it was absolutely excruciating. I wasn’t given any aftercare, and they didn’t take the impression for the restoration which they said they’d do. I was in such a state that I sought a second opinion.”

The extent of Katie’s dental problems were then revealed.

“My new dentist was shocked that I hadn’t signed any consent forms and Dr Khokhar hadn’t given me any other treatment. I was really upset. I couldn’t believe I’d lost a tooth aged 27 for no reason - and it was right at the front of my mouth,” she said.

Katie contacted the Dental Law Partnership, who took on her case.

It claimed that “analysis of her dental records revealed that Dr Khokhar had extracted Miss Shipley’s tooth when there was no need to do so.”

Katie will now need further corrective treatment, including a replacement implant.

“The whole thing has been horrific,” Katie said.

Kyle Padley of the Dental Law Partnership said: “If the dentist had carried out adequate treatment in the first place, her problems could have been avoided.”

The case settled in 2020, Dr Khokhar paid £9,500 in an out of court settlement but did not admit liability.

He is no longer employed at the Mansfield practice.