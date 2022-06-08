Mark Attenborough was at his home in Market Street with his nephew and a neighbour when one of them suddenly spotted multi-coloured objects moving through the air in the distance out towards the A38.

Mark said: “We were shocked. They were like patterns of four or five different lights, some were blue, but they were all different colours. About 500ft to 1,000ft high up and they weren’t that far away – I’d say about half a mile.

“They were tracing across the sky, say about a mile or something, and then they would go back on the same track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A close-up of some of the peculiar objects captured in Mark's video footage.

“There were eventually about six different ones all over. They were moving reasonably slowly back and forth. Some of them were flashing, it was just strange.”

The three were mesmerised by the ‘UFOs’, which they saw at around 9.37pm on April 20, and tried to capture video footage on their phones.

“We all tried to make videos but they just kept coming out black,” Mark said.

“That was strange in itself, I thought.

A view of Market Street in Huthwaite.

“But all three of us saw it at the same time so we know it wasn’t an hallucination or anything. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“We were all just stunned – it was like looking at Christmas tree lights, it was weird.”

Mark said he has had an interest in the paranormal for a long time and always hoped he may one day see a UFO.

“I’ve always wanted to see something like that but it was really shocking when it happened,” he said.

“We knew they weren’t planes because they weren’t flashing red and green – they were such strange patterns. I can’t explain what they were doing.”

The Huthwaite resident is wondering whether any other local folk witnessed the same thing on the night of April 20.

Mark added: “I wish we were able to get better video footage so we could show more people.

“I really want to know if anybody else in the area recalls seeing a similar thing. It was just so bizarre.”