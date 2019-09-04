Huthwaite resident's fight against dog fouling

A Huthwaite resident has taken responsibility for dog fouling bag dispensers at a park near his home.

Bill Sands contacted Ashfield District Council to raise concerns about the introduction of free dog bag dispensers.

Mr Sands monitors the two bag dispensers on Welfare Park

Mr Sands now monitors the two bag dispensers on Welfare Park near his home, checking the levels and refilling them once they become empty.

Mr Sands believes the introduction of the dispensers has led to less dog fouling.

He said: “There seems to be less dog fouling than before and the people I’ve talked to seem to appreciate them.

“I am a dog walker who has once or twice had to return having unwittingly left home without bags.

“It’s an easy job that gives me a little more purpose since retirement plus I consider myself lucky to have such a nice amenity across the road so I like to help somehow.”

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, deputy leader of the council said: “The work Bill is doing is very much appreciated and it’s even better to hear that he is enjoying his responsibility. It’s fantastic that we have been able to listen to Mr Sands to turn his initial concerns into such a positive outcome.

“We know that the introduction of the free dog bag dispensers was a positive move so keeping on top of the maintenance of them is very important. We’re always open to working with local residents or community groups who wish to help in their area in a similar way to Bill.”

If you would like to take responsibility for a local bag dispenser yourself, get in touch with the council on 01623 457338 or email c.edwards@ashfield.gov.uk

Ashfield District Council installed 25 free dog bag dispensers in parks and open spaces across the district in March 2019.