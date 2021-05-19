Huthwaite man arrested after cannabis plants found in Lincolnshire home
A man from Huthwaite was arrested after a cannabis growing operation in Gainsborough was discovered by Lincolnshire Police.
On Monday, May 17, around 170 plants were found and dismantled at a property in Spring Gardens.
And Fabio Balliu, 22, of Main Street, Huthwaite, has been charged with producing a controlled drug. He appeared before Lincoln magistrates yesterday (Tuesday, May 18) where he was remanded in custody to reappear at Lincoln Crown Court on June 15.
Officers would like to hear from anyone if they have information which could help their inquiries.
You can contact the police by calling 101, by emailing [email protected] or you can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
In making a report please quote reference 15 of May 17.
Inspector for Gainsborough, Gary Brockie said: "With cannabis grows, we often find that high volumes of electricity and fertilizer are used to feed the plants which causes a real and genuine concern.”