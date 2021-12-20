Unable to host their annual theatre show due to covid-19, they held a Christmas Theme Week, Christmas Concert and Christmas Party at the studio.
Kelly Jepson, owner and principal of KJ's Dance & Cheer, said: “The children and parents all had a wonderful time celebrating the festive season with lots of singing and dancing and even a visit from buddy elf.”
For more about KJ's Dance and Cheer visit www.kjdanceandcheer.co.uk.
