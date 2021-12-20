KJ's Dance and Cheer celebrated with a Christmas Theme Week, Christmas Concert and Christmas Party at the studio

Huthwaite based dance school, KJ's Dance & Cheer have celebrated Christmas with a bang this year.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:06 pm

Unable to host their annual theatre show due to covid-19, they held a Christmas Theme Week, Christmas Concert and Christmas Party at the studio.

Kelly Jepson, owner and principal of KJ's Dance & Cheer, said: “The children and parents all had a wonderful time celebrating the festive season with lots of singing and dancing and even a visit from buddy elf.”

For more about KJ's Dance and Cheer visit www.kjdanceandcheer.co.uk.

