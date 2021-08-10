The houses are proposed to be built on land off Ashland Road West

The housing development was unanimously refused by Ashfield District Council’s Planning Committee in March.

Developers Bellway Homes had put forward proposals for the 300 property plan on grassland off Ashland Road West in Sutton and have now appealed to the Government to overturn the decision.

Residents met to plan their next steps as the deadline for objections looms on Monday, August 16.

Resident Malc Hull, who chaired the meeting, said: “Please don’t leave it to others to object, it’s critical that we work together as a community to object to any development here.

"We need to send a clear message that we are against building on our countryside.”

Mr Hull and members of the Ashland Road West and Brierley Park resident’s campaign group will be at the car park on Brierley Forest Park, near the cafe, on Saturday, August 14, from 8am until 5pm to collect objections.

Mr Hull said: "Residents can come to see us on Brierley Park this Saturday and add their comments to our growing list of objections. These include the loss of the habitat for vast wildlife in the area including deer, the loss of valuable countryside amenities and the urbanisation of the area next to our park which flies in the face of planning law.

"We’re appalled that the democratic decision of our local councillors could be overturned in a decision that could devastate our community here in Huthwaite.”

Coun Tom Hollis, councillor for Huthwaite and Brierley, said: "Not only is the sheer amount of houses too intensive for the site, it would be built on a piece of land that suffers from significant flooding issues. This will cause water to egress onto the adjacent Brierley Forest Park.

"It is the wrong place for a housing development of this size and I would encourage residents to have their say.”

You can also send your objections to [email protected] quoting APP/W3005/W/21/3274818.