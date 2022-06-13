Huthwaite becomes UFO hotspot as yet more residents report strange phenomena in the sky

It all started with Mark Attenborough, who was at his home in Market Street with his nephew and a neighbour when one of them suddenly spotted multi-coloured objects moving through the air on April 20.

Mark said: “We were shocked. They were like patterns of four or five different lights, some were blue, but they were all different colours.

“We were all just stunned – it was like looking at Christmas tree lights, it was weird.”

Next, Joe Shelton claimed that he saw a ‘fast, bright light’ shoot across the sky from his back garden on Elmhurst Drive on March 21 this year.

He said: “I was just in the back garden having a fag with my neighbour and this light just suddenly flew over us.

“It was really bright and really fast – definitely too fast to be a plane, I tell you that.”

Following reports of these sightings, more residents have come forward to share their own unusual experiences.

Here are some of the spooky UFO snapshots captured by Huthwaite folk.

1. Unexplained This strange photo was sent in by Linda Matthews, captured by her 10-year-old granddaughter in Huthwaite.

2. What is it? Another one from Linda Matthews, as captured by her granddaughter.

3. It's a UFO! Joe Shelton captured this unexplained snapshot from his back garden on Elmhurst Drive on March 21.

4. Unexplained footage This unusual moving object was filmed by Huthwaite resident Edward Robertson on April 6 this year. The strange light moved back and forth across the sky.