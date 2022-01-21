The adorable grey and white male husky-cross had initially been named ‘Storm’ by rescuers’ but has now renamed back to his original name of Hugo.

The lovely lad had been discovered in a ‘frightened and confused’ state by parents outside Eskdale Junior School, Beeston, on Monday, January 10.

Concerned members of the public had stayed with him until RSPCA Inspector Keith Ellis arrived to take him to safety at the charity’s Radcliffe Animal Centre.

Inquiries about his past were made, as he had been micro-chipped, but the registered details were out of date.

It was later discovered Hugo had sadly already been rehomed once, due to a change in family circumstances, but had then abandoned by his new owners.

Adoption

The story of Hugo’s plight had prompted a number of Chad readers to inquire about adopting him.

However, the RSPCA has said Hugo cannot be rehomed yet, as, following his ordeal, he has to undergo a rehabilitation programme, involving behavioural assessments and monitoring, before he can be matched to a new owner.

Amy Ockelford, RSPCA senior national press officer, said “Hugo was a little subdued when he first arrived, but he’s settled in well and is now enjoying his walks and especially mealtimes.

“He was a little underweight when he came in, but is otherwise in good health. He's a friendly, sociable lad who loves to meet people. He's very excited when he meets new dogs, but soon settles in their company.

“Staff hope he will be available for rehoming soon.”

If you see an animal being mistreated, neglected, injured or distressed, the charity’s urges people call the RSPCA 24 hour cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.