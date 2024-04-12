Husband and wife from Ashfield set to run the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Husband and Wife from Sutton-in-Ashfield are putting themselves through their paces to run the TCS London Marathon this month to raise vital funds for children and young people with cancer.

Lee and Mary-Anne Roberts will be putting their best foot forward on Sunday, April 21 to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee, 47, said: “My cousin was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma when she was just 5 years old, I am all too aware of how cancer can affect young people and also the family around them.

Lee and Mary-Anne training

"It has been 10 years now since her diagnosis and she is one of the lucky ones that beat it and got better, there are so many other families and young people out there that need help and support from charities like Young Lives Vrs Cancer.

"The London Marathon is the ultimate challenge and the biggest marathon in the world, the little ones that are battling cancer can’t give up and that is what drives me on when running.

“Cancer can turn families’ lives upside down, and we want to raise money to help Young Lives vs Cancer be there to support everyone that needs it. I’d love the local community to get behind our 26.3 miles marathon mission and sponsor us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a really big challenge for us but we are so proud to be doing what we can to help children and young people living with cancer. I’ve personally seen the real difference the charity makes and thinking of that will get me across the finish line”

Every day, 12 more children and young people in the UK will hear the devastating news that they have cancer. When a child is diagnosed with cancer life becomes full of fear, for them and their family. Fear of treatment but also of families being torn apart, overwhelming money worries, of having nowhere to turn to, no one to talk to.

Young Lives vs Cancer is the charity that helps children and young people (0-25) and their families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them.

The charity’s social workers offer specialist, empowering support, its Homes from Home offer families a free place to stay nearby to the child’s hospital and grants help families to navigate the costs of cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Hartley, Mass Participation Events Manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “We can’t thank Lee and Mary-Anne enough for their amazing efforts, taking on the challenge of a lifetime for Young Lives vs Cancer. For every blister Lee and Mary-Anne have encountered and all the running and training they have done, we are in awe of their dedication and determination.

“We’d love to see the community get behind a final push for Lee and Mary-Anne’s fundraising. We can’t wait to cheer on Lee and Mary-Anne and Team Young Lives all the way to the finish line.”

To sponsor Lee and Mary-Anne and their London marathon effort, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/leeandmazsmarathonchallenege.