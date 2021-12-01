The evening of events which included performances from West Park Academy and Morven Park Primary School choirs, Christmas music, dancers and a performance from singer Ollie Hayes, was a big hit with residents.

The event at Kirkby Plaza featured craft stalls, a giant snow globe and a fun fair to entertain residents.

The town’s Christmas lights were switched on just after 7pm.

Crowds were entertained by choir performances

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, said: “It is fantastic that after the cancellation of last years events we have been able to go ahead with this years Christmas Festivals.

“It was great to see so many people come out and support the Kirkby light switch on last Friday.

“There was fun for all the family with stalls, fun fair and the snow globe, which concluded with the lights being switched on by Coun Andy Meakin.”

With Storm Arwen hitting the UK and with weather warnings issued by the Met Office, the difficult decision was made for the safety of the public and event staff to postpone Sutton’s Christmas festival, which was due to go ahead on Saturday November 27.

Event-goers cold visit an array of stalls selling Christmas wares

However, organisers say the event will be rearranged for early December.

Coun Zadrozny said: “We unfortunately had to postpone Saturday’s event in Sutton due to the weather, but are rescheduling the event for next week.

“We know how popular our Christmas Festivals are and how many of you were looking forward to it, but due to winds of up to 45mph forecast, the safety of residents and staff is our main priority.

“We will be rescheduling for early December, and will announce details as soon as they are finalised.

The giant snow globe was a hit

“Christmas will come to Sutton this year.

“Keep an eye out for details, as it promises to be a fun evening for all.

“We will also be launching our annual Christmas selfie competition with our feature lights.

“This year the snowman can be found in Kirkby, Charlie the Polar Bear in Sutton and the Penguins in Hucknall.”

