Hundreds of women and girls tell Notts Police about their safety concerns during first week of campaign
Nottinghamshire Police launched its ‘Walk in My Shoes’ campaign on Monday, March 31.
Officers want to hear from as many women and girls as possible across the county about the areas they avoid and why and how they can be made safer.
The police will then work with local partners including councils to look at ways these areas can be improved where possible.
This could include additional patrols, better lighting or CCTV coverage.
The simple online survey only takes a few minutes to fill out and will be used to make a real difference in your local area.
So far, more than 500 women and girls have filled out our survey with more than 70 per cent experiencing unwanted behaviour by men in the last year.
More than 80 per cent of women and girls who have filled out the survey have changed their running or walking route in the last year due to safety concerns.
One of the main issues identified has been harassment and staring, which has made them feel uncomfortable.
There will be an in-depth look at all the locations identified once the survey ends, which is running for the next eight weeks.
Superintendent Heather Maelor, one of the leads for tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) at Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub said: “I would like to thank the public and the media for sharing our online survey and taking the time to fill it out.
“We would really encourage more women and girls to spend the time filling out our survey so we can paint a comprehensive picture of the areas where they feel unsafe so we can tackle the problems raised.
“It is vitally important that women and girls feel safe across our city and county.
“So please, complete our survey, tell us your views, and we will act where we can, to ensure you feel safer.”
To take part in the survey visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/campaigns/2025/walk-in-my-shoes.