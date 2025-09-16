Hundreds of runners take to the streets for Mansfield 10k

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Sep 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 13:24 BST
More than 800 took to the streets of Mansfield for this year’s RunThrough 10k.

The event returned to the town on Sunday, September 14, and was helping to raise funds for John Eastwood Hospice.

As well as the 10k race there was also a chance for youngsters to get involved with the 1k junior Race.

The event was organised by RunThrough for its second year in partnership with Mansfield District Council.

The race started on West Gate at 9am and finished in the Market Place with spectator viewing spots at multiple points along the route.

The course included West Gate, Clumber Street, Leeming Street, Church Street, Midworth Street, Albert Street, St Peter’s Way, Chesterfield Road South, Westfield Lane, Ladybrook Lane, Rosemary Street, Wood Street, Union Street, Quaker Way, Walkden Street, and Stockwell Gate.

The 1km junior race started at 10.30am in Market Place, with a circular route taking in West Gate, Clumber Street, Leeming Street and ending in Market Place.

A post on the Mansfield District Council Facebook page said: “A huge congratulations to the 821 participants of the Mansfield 10k and to the two record breakers. What an amazing morning.

“And 37 junior runners completed the 1k race, with the quickest being in 3 minutes, 23 seconds.

“They’ll be ready for the 10k in no time.”

Crowds gathered in Mansfield

1. Mansfield 10k

Crowds gathered in Mansfield Photo: Mansfield District Council

Photo Sales
Spectators waiting for the runners

2. Mansfield 10k

Spectators waiting for the runners Photo: Mansfield District Council

Photo Sales
Crowds gathered in Mansfield to watch the race

3. Mansfield 10k

Crowds gathered in Mansfield to watch the race Photo: Mansfield District Council

Photo Sales
More than 800 runners took part in this year's race

4. Mansfield 10k

More than 800 runners took part in this year's race Photo: Mansfield District Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldMansfield District Council
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice