Hundreds of runners take to the streets for Mansfield 10k

The event returned to the town on Sunday, September 14, and was helping to raise funds for John Eastwood Hospice.

As well as the 10k race there was also a chance for youngsters to get involved with the 1k junior Race.

The event was organised by RunThrough for its second year in partnership with Mansfield District Council.

The race started on West Gate at 9am and finished in the Market Place with spectator viewing spots at multiple points along the route.

The course included West Gate, Clumber Street, Leeming Street, Church Street, Midworth Street, Albert Street, St Peter’s Way, Chesterfield Road South, Westfield Lane, Ladybrook Lane, Rosemary Street, Wood Street, Union Street, Quaker Way, Walkden Street, and Stockwell Gate.

The 1km junior race started at 10.30am in Market Place, with a circular route taking in West Gate, Clumber Street, Leeming Street and ending in Market Place.

A post on the Mansfield District Council Facebook page said: “A huge congratulations to the 821 participants of the Mansfield 10k and to the two record breakers. What an amazing morning.

“And 37 junior runners completed the 1k race, with the quickest being in 3 minutes, 23 seconds.

“They’ll be ready for the 10k in no time.”

1 . Mansfield 10k Crowds gathered in Mansfield

2 . Mansfield 10k Spectators waiting for the runners

3 . Mansfield 10k Crowds gathered in Mansfield to watch the race