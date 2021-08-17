Hundreds of residents turn out to object to 300-home Sutton housing development

Bellway homes had previously unveiled plans to build up to 300 homes on greenfield land bordering Brierley Forest Park and Ashland Road West.

The plans were unanimously rejected by Ashfield District Council’s planning committee on March 17 – the third time a housing development had been rejected on the land – but Bellway Homes have now launched an appeal against the decision, prompting action from local residents.

The Ashland Road West & Brierley Park Residents' Action Group was initially formed in 2014 when Wilson Homes applied for planning permission to build on the land, and the group has now held a meeting on Saturday, August 14, to enable residents to voice their concerns.

Residents met with councillors and members of the residents' action group to voice their concerns

A spokesperson for the residents' group said: “We have just over 400 official objections signed and now emailed.

“We are also at about 3,900 signatures on our petition so far, which is absolutely amazing, although some have sent theirs directly, but even so, it was and is a fantastic achievement.

"We had help from district councillors Andrew Harding and Tom Hollis on the day, as well as other residents, aldermen and, of course, Malcolm Hull who has been the forefront of this whole appeal against Bellway from the beginning.

A spokesperson for Bellway East Midlands, said: “A planning appeal has been submitted to Ashfield District Council for up to 300 new homes to be delivered in Sutton by Bellway.

It is the third time that a housing development has been rejected on the land

"The site has been earmarked by Bellway for development because of its sustainable value to the area and its achievable deliverability, which will go some way towards meeting the five-year housing supply target set out by Ashfield District Council.

"Developer contributions for this site will total circa £3.8 million, which will be put back into the local area for the benefit of new and existing residents.

"Bellway has put forward its sustainable proposals for the development to the council, and will await a resolution on the appeal by the end of the year.”

