Hundreds of people in Mansfied and Ashfield die due to respiratory causes – as regional inequality exposed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people in Mansfield and Ashfield died due to respiratory diseases in 2022-23, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as RADAR analysis of the data exposes stark inequality across England, with a higher rate of respiratory illness tracking with deprivation levels.

The charity Asthma + Lung UK said this was "appalling but not surprising", and called on the new Labour Government to invest in smoking cessation services, implement new air pollution targets, and improve diagnosis and treatment of lung conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Office for Health Improvements and Disparities data shows 134 people in Mansfield died due to respiratory illness in 2022.

Hundreds of people in Mansfield and Ashfield died due to respiratory diseases in 2022-23

This meant there were 120 deaths per 100,000 people in the area – above the national average of 107 per 100,000 people.

And in Ashfield 185 people died due to respiratory illness in 2022, equally 143 deaths per 100,000 people in the area.

Sarah MacFadyen, head of policy at Asthma + Lung UK, said improved lung disease outcomes will help Labour reduce the gap in life expectancy between people living in the richest and poorest regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It's vital the new Government follows through on its commitment to reduce inequalities by urgently bringing forward the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to phase out smoking over time, alongside investment in smoking cessation services.

"We also need to see new legal targets for air pollution levels and action to improve diagnosis and treatment for lung conditions."

The data lays bare the inequality across England, as areas with the greatest deprivation levels have higher rates of respiratory deaths.

Just one of the 10 areas with the highest rates of respiratory deaths is ranked outside the top 25 most deprived places nationally, while the 36 worst affected places are more deprived than the average area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show the top five areas are in the North West, while there are 100 areas in the Midlands and South with lower death rates than York, the best-performing northern area.

Ms MacFayden said people living in deprived areas are more likely to smoke, suffer from higher levels of air pollution, and live in substandard housing.

She added: "It is appalling but not surprising that the areas with the highest rates of respiratory-related deaths are overwhelmingly in the most deprived areas.

"This stark disparity underscores how poverty and substandard living conditions are costing people’s lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, there were 790,000 emergency hospital admissions due to respiratory disease in 2022-23 – up from 660,000 the year before, though still below pre-pandemic levels.

In Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, emergency admissions rose by 28 per cent to 16,610.