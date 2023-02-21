Hundreds of parking tickets handed out across Broxtowe over six months

Penalty Charge Notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 629 penalty charge notices were handed out by Broxtowe Borough Council in the six months to June 2022 – equivalent to three each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the same daily figure as across the whole of 2021.

Hundreds of parking fines were issued by Broxtowe Borough Council last year.

In total, 230 councils across the UK responded to the Freedom of Information requests.

Among those that provided data, the figures show a rise in the average daily number of parking fines, from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,600 in the first half of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show Broxtowe Borough Council brought in £18,331 in revenue in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices – or £102 a day.

This was a fall from £105 a day across the whole of 2021 – although seasonal variations and coronavirus lockdowns may have contributed.

The figures further show £104,667 has been collected by Broxtowe Borough Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

A council spokesperson said the increase in fines last year was partly due to a rise in people incorrectly using disabled parking bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Broxtowe Borough Council manages council-owned car parks across the borough.

“The council saw an increase in the incorrect use of disabled parking bays in 2022 and have worked to ensure these spaces are protected and available for blue badge use.”

​A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent councils in England and Wales, added: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.