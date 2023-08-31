The cuts come after a deal to buy the business fell through when the bidder failed to file paperwork in time.

Private equity firm M2 Capital said it made a £90 million bid for Wilko, but was unable to provide proof of funding.

Administrators PwC said today: “Since their appointment, the administrators have been working closely with wilko, its employees and suppliers and have considered multiple varied bids and expressions of interest related to the group.

Wilko, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

“While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it is now clear that no viable offer structure put forward includes the group in its entirety.

“It has therefore been necessary to assess the roles required in Wilko’s Support Centre in Worksop and distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.

“Sadly, today the decision has had to be taken to make 269 support centre team member roles redundant, effective from close of business on Monday, September 4, with further redundancies across the two distribution centres from early next week – exact numbers to be confirmed.

Wilko, Outram Street, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)

“The administration’s dedicated employee team will continue to work with HR and payroll to provide support to team members during this deeply unsettling time, including assisting in the statutory redundancy claims process.”