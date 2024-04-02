Hundreds of Easter eggs donated to children's charity by Nottinghamshire Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collection, organised at the force’s joint headquarters, was once again in support of the Good News Family Care Homes charity which provides a safe haven for women and children affected by debilitating circumstances such as domestic abuse, as well as homelessness or substance abuse.

More than 400 eggs, including treats donated by Tesco, were delivered to the charity’s base in Buxton, Derbyshire, courtesy of the Easter bikers Easter egg appeal.

Among the riders who helped transport the eggs were Nottinghamshire Police officers, staff, and friends.

Appeal organiser Frank Sabin, maintenance coordinator at force HQ, said: “We’ve been doing this appeal for more than 24 years now.

"It’s a really good feeling to see the joy on children’s faces when we deliver the donated eggs. They’re always so happy to see us.”

The charity works in partnership and considers referrals from Social Services, Housing and other local or national agencies, volunteer groups and local churches.

Individuals can refer themselves too.

Roger Guest, co-founder of the charity, said: “It’s the highlight of the year for us, our staff, and the children.

“It’s something we always look forward to and I’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated Easter eggs for this year’s appeal.”