Hundreds of bags filled with food, clothes and toys raised by Mansfield councillor's campaign

A Mansfield councillor who has been raising food and clothes for the homeless and needy at Christmas has been “humbled” by the amount of support he received.

Councillor Sid Walker, who represents the Newlands ward for the Mansfield Independents on Mansfield District Council, set out to collect as many donations as he could to support the Salvation Army – a charity he says is “such an important cause”.

Coun Sid Walker has been collecting donations to help the homeless and needy over Christmas. Sid is pictured with granddaughter Lacey Churchill, 11.

Basing himself out of Pete’s Pantry in the Garibaldi estate, Forest Town, Coun Walker called on his constituents to donate as many food items, clothes, toys and sanitary products as possible as he aimed to support those in need at Christmas.

Posting on his Facebook page, the thankful councillor said his generous community “exceeded” his expectations with their donations – with more than 200 bags of goods collected over a five-day period.

Coun Walker said: “Collecting for the needy, the homeless, ex-forces and all those that the Salvation Army can help, the donations exceeded my expectations.

“I am humbled by the response from everyone involved. I did not expect the response it received, but then again I have always known Garra and Clipstone would respond – and boy did they.

“There must be two to three hundred bags of groceries, toys and clothes and a lot more, and I knew we could do it.

“I would like everyone to remember that people who came and donated will be etched in my heart forever.

“I said it before and I will say it again, our community will make a lot of people who wouldn’t have expected anything this Christmas a little bit happier with all the donations.

“I know the Salvation Army will make sure every thing donated; food, clothing and toys; will be distributed to those that need them.

“Lets hope it is the beginning of us getting back to the way we were, and that is looking after each other.”

The councillor arranged for the Salvation Army to collect the donated goods on Monday, December 23, which were then taken to support people across Mansfield, Ashfield, and Newark & Sherwood.