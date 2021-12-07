Hundreds flock to see family's dazzling charity Christmas lights display in Nuthall

Nuthall Christmas Lights has raised more than £180,000 for charity over the years. Images: Nuthall Christmas Lights.

The Swift family, who live on Laurel Crescent in Nuthall, have been lavishly decorating their house to delight neighbours and visitors for the past 17 years – raising more than £188,000 for When You Wish Upon a Star and Nottingham Hospitals Charity in the process.

Sadly, the well-loved extravaganza was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

But this year, the popular festive display is back with a bang.

Nuthall Christmas Lights are put up by the Swift family every year.

And although the lights switch-on ceremony was held virtually due to Covid concerns, Tony Swift, his wife Wendy, and stepson Adam, were eager to keep the tradition alive.

Tony, 62, said: “We really look forward to this time of year – it has become a Christmas tradition for people from near and far."

This year, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, visitors may notice a few changes to their experience – but these don’t detract from the festive ambience and ‘wow factor’ of the display, which showcases thousands of Christmas lights and decorations.

“The donation chute is at the front of the garden, however there is no access in and around the garden this year. We’re keeping it that way for safety reasons,” Tony added.

Thousands of visitors flock to the site to see the dazzling display.

The Swift family chose to begin fundraising for Nottingham Hospitals Charity after Tony’s father-in-law, John Sheeran, was diagnosed with terminal cancer 15 years ago.

John received treatment at Hayward House and the family chose to thank the staff for the care he received by raising money through the lights display.

The other half of the funds raised will go to When You Wish Upon a Star, which grants magical wishes for children living with life threatening illnesses.

Once again the Swifts turned on the lights on November 27 with the help of the Siddiqui family from TV’s Gogglebox, made up of dad Sid, and his sons Bassit and Umar – this time in a virtual ceremony.

Seeing the lights has become a Christmas tradition for many.

Dad Sid said: “It is fantastic to see the selflessness of the Swift family and the community spirit of Nuthall each year.

“We have seen first-hand how the money raised supports so many people and it is humbling to be even a small part of it.”

This year’s display has already raised more than £1,200 as visitors continue to flock in from 4pm to 9pm each day.

The display will be up until January 1.

The house in Laurel Crescent can be viewed from 4pm to 9pm daily.

Visitors can either make a donation via the chute at the front of the garden or via the Nuthall Christmas Lights bank account. For more details, visit the Facebook page here.