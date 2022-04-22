Hundreds flock to learn more about police at first ever Rural Community Showcase

Making the most of the fine Easter weekend weather, hundreds of visitors attended Saturday’s inaugural Rural Community Showcase at Newark Showground.

The event, organised by Nottinghamshire Police and Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, allowed visitors to learn more about the various police teams working to keep them safe, from the off-road bikes and underwater search teams to the force’s life-saving drones unit.

Visitors also took the chance to speak directly to officers and other local partners about key local issues and concerns.

The event was organised as part of the force’s new rural crime strategy, which has led to additional officers and specialist resources being allocated to rural areas.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve been listening to the people who live and work in the countryside and working on ways to address the very real concerns they have about crime.

“We are taking steps to ensure we are providing the best and most agile service we can and we are starting to see some very encouraging results.

“Neighbourhood policing of this nature is also about establishing strong local connections and being visible in the communities we serve.

The fire service was also on hand to answer questions.

“This event was all about putting us in front of the wider public and letting them see for themselves just some of the resources we are dedicating to keeping them safe.

“I was delighted with how the event went and I hope to do it all again next year.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “I have always been determined that we get tough on rural and wildlife crime.

“That’s why we have been working hard to develop a new plan which will do just that.

The first event was hailed a huge success.

“Our new plan, including dedicated police officers, equipment, and training, will stop rural criminals in their tracks.

“It was great to showcase our rural crime strategy over the weekend and speak with residents.

“It is really important those in rural communities know that we have listened and taken their concerns seriously.