Hundreds flock to colourful jubilee picnic on Mansfield estate to honour Queen

Some members of the Friends of Bellamy group who organised the event. Back left to right: James Boneham, Kerri Daft, Janet Turton, Francesca Goff. Front left to right: Imogen Spencer, Charlotte Gibson, Charlotte Inkle.

Hosted by the Friends of Bellamy, a special picnic was held in the grounds of St Peter's C Of E Primary School on Friday, June 3.

Organisers counted a whopping total of 304 visitors to the site, who all enjoyed refreshments and entertainment throughout the day.

“Considering that Berry Hill also had their own event going on, I think we had a pretty great turn out,” said Kerri Daft, who helped to bring the event to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors playing a game of 'Human Hungry Hippos' on the field.

“We were lucky with the weather as well. It was glorious.”

People were invited to bring their own picnic and enjoy a range of activities including a bouncy castle and slide, crown making, hook a duck, ice cream van, tennis, sweet stall, tug o’ war and more.

There was also a game of ‘human hungry hippos’, involving skateboards and ball pit balls, along with a number of traditional races hosted by the sports team from West Nottinghamshire College.

“The sports students along with their teacher Wayne Loseby did all of the races for us,” Kerri added.

Children took part in traditional races at the event, including a sack race.

Winners were given medals and invited to stand on a podium to revel in their success.

Funding for the event was partially provided by local Nottinghamshire County Councillors, as well as by the Friends of Bellamy group’s own fundraising efforts.

There was a bouncy castle at the picnic.