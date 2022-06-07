Hundreds flock to colourful jubilee picnic on Mansfield estate to honour Queen

Hosted by the Friends of Bellamy, a special picnic was held in the grounds of St Peter's C Of E Primary School on Friday, June 3.
Organisers counted a whopping total of 304 visitors to the site, who all enjoyed refreshments and entertainment throughout the day.
“Considering that Berry Hill also had their own event going on, I think we had a pretty great turn out,” said Kerri Daft, who helped to bring the event to life.
“We were lucky with the weather as well. It was glorious.”
People were invited to bring their own picnic and enjoy a range of activities including a bouncy castle and slide, crown making, hook a duck, ice cream van, tennis, sweet stall, tug o’ war and more.
There was also a game of ‘human hungry hippos’, involving skateboards and ball pit balls, along with a number of traditional races hosted by the sports team from West Nottinghamshire College.
“The sports students along with their teacher Wayne Loseby did all of the races for us,” Kerri added.
Winners were given medals and invited to stand on a podium to revel in their success.
Funding for the event was partially provided by local Nottinghamshire County Councillors, as well as by the Friends of Bellamy group’s own fundraising efforts.