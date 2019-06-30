Hundreds descend on South Normanton annual gala- in pictures
This year's South Normanton annual gala was another success- and some beautiful weather was the cherry on top of the cake.
Families flocked to enjoy stalls, live entertainment and fairground rides in the heatwave.
Georgia Spray, 5 and her pal Eva-Mai Whitehead 6, whip up some breeze on the fairground swing.
Tanya West leaves the Warrior float to join up with Glen Gent.
Freya Puttock and Jazmyn Price both 10, cool off with ice cream after a magic carpet ride on the Aladdin float.
Steph and Andrew Parker with grandchildren Harvey-Jay Waiton, 5 and 2 year old Morgan on one of the fairground rides.
