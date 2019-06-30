Georgina Good with her partner Ian Fox and son Sebastian Fox enjoy something cold at the sizzling gala.

Hundreds descend on South Normanton annual gala- in pictures

This year's South Normanton annual gala was another success- and some beautiful weather was the cherry on top of the cake.

Families flocked to enjoy stalls, live entertainment and fairground rides in the heatwave.

Georgia Spray, 5 and her pal Eva-Mai Whitehead 6, whip up some breeze on the fairground swing.
Tanya West leaves the Warrior float to join up with Glen Gent.
Freya Puttock and Jazmyn Price both 10, cool off with ice cream after a magic carpet ride on the Aladdin float.
Steph and Andrew Parker with grandchildren Harvey-Jay Waiton, 5 and 2 year old Morgan on one of the fairground rides.
