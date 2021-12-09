Oliver's Pub and Kitchen on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

Janet Enever had organised a special festive celebration for more than 50 children next weekend (Saturday, December 18) at a pub in Brinsley.

But was left devastated when the landlord cancelled last minute ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

“Of course the kids were gutted,” Janet said.

“We organised this because the kids have had an upsetting year and a lot of them were very distressed when they knew it had to be cancelled.”

Desperate for a solution, Janet posted on Facebook to try and find an alternative venue for the party.

She said: “I put a post on social media to see if anyone could help. And that’s when Kane Oliver got in touch with me and said he would happily put the party on at Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen instead.”

Janet was thrilled as the altruistic Eastwood landlord went the extra mile to help – offering to organise a kid’s disco, a visit from Santa and an all-you-can-eat style buffet for the children for a very reasonable price.

“Kane has also got a very large marquee, which he will be using for the event and has donated free of charge,” Janet said.

“I know he had to go to appeal at Broxtowe Borough Council about his marquee recently after some negative comments.

“So let’s give Kane Oliver credit where it’s due because if he hadn’t offered to do this party for the kids there would have been a lot of kids disappointed.”

Mr Oliver applied for planning permission to retain his marquee, which provides a space for customers to socialise at the rear of the venue, earlier this month.

But the plans were met with objections, including complaints over noise and anti-social behaviour.

Thankfully, he was eventually granted permission to keep the marquee for at least another 12 months after more than 500 people signed a petition in support of the popular outdoor feature.

The space will now be used for the children’s party and Janet said she has nothing but praise for the landlord.