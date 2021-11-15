Huge plans for Kimberley and Eastwood if £40million funding is secured

There are plans to transform the area in and around Eastwood Library.

Councillors have created extensive ‘Town Investment Plans’ plans for both areas and are hoping to be successful when making a cash bid to Government next spring.

Broxtowe Borough Council could receive up to £40million of investment for Eastwood and Kimberley should both ‘Levelling Up’ bids be successful.

Part of the plans for Eastwood include creating a ‘Centrally Located Health Facility’ in the town.

The report states the creation of a new multi-use building will include a doctors surgery, community nursing services, on-site pharmacy, improved library facility, swimming facilities as well as a meeting and conference centre.

The council also wants to create Eastwood Community Hub, which will be based within the historic Durban House building.

The aim is to create “a safe, welcoming place for people to come together and enjoy life; where everyone is accepted and a place to receive help and companionship and to give it to others”.

Councillor Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “It's imperative that we have some sort of facility in the town to try and improve the general health and wellbeing of the local community."

The council also wants to introduce new walking and cycling routes, connecting Eastwood with the Panattoni Park and other employment sites.

Speaking of the plans last year, councillor David Bagshaw, leader of Eastwood Town Council, said: "We know this will be the biggest change in Eastwood that this town has ever seen, if we get the money to do it – and hopefully we will.

"It'll be tremendous for the town of Eastwood and the area around."

For Kimberley, the council wants to redevelop the existing cricket ground into a centrally located Cultural Park with various outdoor exercise, rest and respite facilities with a pond.

It also wants to create a multi-purpose pavilion with offices, conference facilities, business start-up, and internet café.

Other plans are to improve the area by upgrading most shop frontages as well as creating “Victorian style covered pavements and wrought iron stanchions, ornate signage and lighting lanterns” to showcase the area’s history.