Huge crocheted Christmas tree kicks off the festive season in Kirkby

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.

But in Kirkby, Christmas has got a completely different look for this year after a 12 foot, festive crocheted tree was installed outside the Ashfield District Council offices.

Members of the Kirkby Craft Bombers and Artful Buttoner staff with the crocheted Christmas tree at Ashfield District Council.

The community Christmas tree, on Urban Road, marks the start of the festive calendar in Kirkby and was the idea of Claire Lilley, owner of the Artful Buttoner in the town.

It is made up of dozens individually crocheted squares created by members of the community and the Kirkby Craft Bombers, and is a unique take on the traditional Christmas tree design.

And it is all helping a good cause in our area.

After Christmas, when the tree is taken down, the squares will be washed, dried and stitched together to create blankets which will be donated to the Beacon Project, a charity that provides support to homeless people, based in Mansfield.

Its designer Claire also organised the crocheted poppy downpour installation in 2018, which took pride of place on The Regent in Kirkby to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War – which was reinstalled on Kirkby Plaza this year.

Claire said: “I’m so proud of the amount of effort and community spirit that has gone in to making this another successful craft bombing project, it has been a pleasure to bring everyone together to create the Christmas tree.

“It is brilliant that we are able to support a local charity when the tree comes down so nothing from the project will go to waste.”

The Artful Buttoner and the Kirkby Craft Bombers’ designs for the tree have been praised by Ashfield District Council, as well as the “generous community spirit” of our area.

Theresa Hodgkinson, director of place and communities at the council, added: “It is absolutely fantastic that Claire and the Kirkby Craft Bombers have created such a wonderful feature for the community to enjoy.

“It is a fabulous addition to our Christmas festivities and represents the generous community spirit that exists in Ashfield.”