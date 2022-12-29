Newstead Brass rounded off 2022 with a cameo appearance on BBC’s flagship ‘Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special’, where they backed Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts vocal rendition of ‘Silent Night’.

The singer then waltzed to the same tune with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Nicola’s recording with the band was made during a sell-out concert at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on December 12, with Vicky McClure and Our Dementia Choir.

Newstead Brass performing with Our Dementia Choir at Nottingham's Theatre Royal.

The band also shared the stage with Sheridan Smith, Adrian Dunbar and The Idolins during the festive concert.

A band spokesman said: “We were delighted to accept the invitation to support the Dementia Choir with their Christmas concert and also to play at their Christmas Ball the following night, although it was a little odd playing the concert amid the set and props for ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, which was the theatre’s main show for December.

“It rounded off a busy month for the band, which also saw sell out concerts with our friends at Mansfield Male Voice Choir and supporting the fundraising activities of Arnold and Mapperley Rotary Club, alongside ensembles from the band playing at carol services and Christmas markets across the local area.

“There will just be a few silent nights for Newstead Brass members now, before returning to rehearsals in the new year focusing on the upcoming Midland Area Brass Band Championships at Corby in February.”