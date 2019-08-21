Howzat for a great day of fundraising for the fun raisers

A charity cricket match held at the Hosiery Mills sports club raised more than £800 for the charity Huthwaite Fun Raisers, which organises fun days out for local children.

This is the second time this event has taken place over the past couple of years which has seen the Huthwaite Old Boys take on the Sutton Old Boys.

The matches have been organised by Conservative Parliamentary candidate Lee Anderson and Sutton resident Craig Ward.

Lee Anderson said, “ Even though the Sutton Old Boys beat us once again it was a great event that brought the community together and raised hundreds of pounds for a good cause.

“We look forward to the re-match next year”

To support the Huthwaite Fun Raisers and get involved with its events, follow it on Facebook.