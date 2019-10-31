How your lottery ticket can bag you a free open day at Sutton's Sherwood space observatory

Fancy learning more about the deep, dark depths of outer space?

Then you may be in luck, because Sherwood Observatory in Sutton is hosting an open day to explore its plans for a huge planetarium - and you can get in for free.

Steve Binns, communications officer Sherwood Observatory.

The caveat is that you must be able to show a valid lottery ticket to get free access - otherwise entry is £2.50 per person.

The site is running the event from noon until 4.30pm on Saturday, November 9, in association with the Heritage Lottery Fund, to promote localised days out across the country.

On the day, guests can take a look around the huge observatory, look at the telescope and learn about space through talks from experts such as Doctor Steve Wallace.

Brendan Scoular, events coordinator at the Mansfield and Ashfield Astronomical Society, said: "Similar to our flagship open night public events, we aim to deliver a number of talks by Dr Steve Wallace about Sherwood observatory and its proposed plans for the future planetarium.

"We are in the process of putting together plans to construct an onsite planetarium / visitor centre, either to be inside or adjacent to a disused Victorian reservoir we have located next door to the observatory facility.

"This would serve to boost our educational outreach program and promote astronomy and science in general to the general public. Tours of the facility and refreshments will be available."

Tickets for the event, off Coxmoor Road in Sutton, are free for children younger than 16 years old as well as valid lottery ticket holders.