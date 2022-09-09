How you can pay tribute to the Queen in Mansfield
Books of condolences have been opened in Mansfield for people to sign in memory of the Queen.
A number of books have been opened following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.
Books of condolence have been opened at The Old Town Hall and Mansfield Civic Centre today – the Civic Centre will be open over the weekend for visitors to sign the Book of Condolence.
They will be open on weekdays from 9am-5pm until Tuesday, September 20.
Floral tributes can be also be left at the Cenotaph at the rear of the Civic Centre – although Mansfield Council says they should not be wrapped – where wreaths were today laid by Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, council chief executive Adam Hill, Mansfield Independents leader Coun Mick Barton and Coun Sinead Anderson, deputy leader of the Mansfield Conservative Group.
The flag at the Civic Centre will be raised and lowered during the 10 days of national mourning as per the protocol, while the Bentinck Memorial in Market Place and the neighbouring Old Town Hall have been illuminated in royal purple.
Mansfield Council also confirmed Thursday’s planned by-election for Oak Tree ward, following the death of Coun Vaughan Hopewell, has been ‘paused’.
A full council meeting due to take place on Tuesday, September 13, has also been postponed.
Mansfield Museum confirmed it was opening as planned.
A spokesman said: “We look forward to welcoming our community in the coming days to spend time together.”
Tonight’s show at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is also going ahead as planned.
A spokesman said: “We can confirm tonight's performance of Talon – The Best of the Eagles will go ahead as planned following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen last night.
“We look forward to welcoming the community to our venue to spare a thought together.”