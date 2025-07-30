How to help your children reduce screen time over summer in Nottinghamshire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:35 BST
With all eyes on children's screen time, we have some alternative ideas for summer holiday fun away from computers, tablets, and phones.

According to recent national news, the government may implement restrictions on children's access to social media apps once they reach a two-hour limit.

This consideration arises from research published in 2025 that has found that one in five children spent at least seven hours a day using phones and tablets.

Sky News reported that Peter Kyle, the Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, expressed concern about the excessive amount of time kids are spending on these apps.

In addition to the proposed two-hour cap per platform, discussions are also underway regarding a potential ban on social media usage during school hours or at night.

With this contemporary issue in mind, we've listed some alternative ideas to help manage screen time over the summer here in Nottinghamshire.

Do you agree with implementing a social media ban for children, or do you believe it is a step too far?



I believe that spending time in nature should be the top option on our list. It truly is the best way to learn, have fun, and take a break from screens. With many green spaces and parks nearby, we have several great options to enjoy during the summer holidays. In particular, be sure to check out the events happening at Sherwood Forest this August. Children can put down their tablets and computer games and live like an outlaw for a day, in the heart of Nottinghamshire.

There’s nothing quite as enjoyable as taking out all the utensils and covering the kitchen counter with ingredients to bake delicious treats. If you were born before the early 2000s, you probably have fond memories of baking with your parents or grandparents, eagerly waiting for a chance to lick the bowl. Why not start with something simple like cookies and gradually try more complex recipes throughout the summer? Before you know it, you'll be ready for Bake Off!

How about a beach day? Although we’re in the Midlands and don’t have a beach nearby, there are some commercial beaches just an hour away. The closest beaches to Mansfield are along the Lincolnshire coast, with Skegness, Mablethorpe, and Cleethorpes being popular destinations. If you're up for a longer drive, you can also consider Formby and Blackpool.

