How the 'FiverFest' is helping independent businesses in Bolsover shine

It's no secret that the surge in online shopping and subsequent decline of the high street means our 'indies' could do with a little boost.

Enter FiverFest- a national scheme that sees independent shops put on special £5 offers for a week to show the diversity and value of what they sell and to say thank you to the communities that support them.

Organiser of the event, Gail Hannan, is selling two packets of teas for a fiver.

The project has been launched by Totally Local, who have estimated that if every adult in the UK spent just £5 in their local shops and businesses a week it would amount to £13.5 billion going back into our towns.

It has proved a success in Bolsover this week- in fact, shopkeepers believe it could be little incentives like this that are key to seeing our high streets thrive.

Gail Hannan, owner of Cup and Saucer teas, organised the event.

She said the 29 businesses who have been taking part have reported new customers and increased takings.

Kayleigh Reddish of Obviously Oxcroft has hand made these felt figures. for a fiver apiece.

She said: "There is a lot of negativity about Bolsover with many people moaning that there aren't any shops in town.

"It's very frustrating for the fantastic businesses that are very much here. The problem is everyone sits around moaning without doing anything.

"I logged onto Google and set about trying to find something that I could do to make an impact when I discovered FiverFest.

"I set up the event in 48 hours and it just went crazy, suddenly everyone was talking about it.

Damion Smith of Ethos Upcycling is making wooden snowmen for a fiver.

"Businesses I didn't even know existed in Bolsover were messaging asking if they could join and customers have been discovering new shops.

"The scheme only runs for this week but I am already planning a similar event in November, something like a Fiver Friday.

"There's been so much lovely feedback from both businesses and customers it'd be a shame to just leave it at that."

You can see what's on offer this week and keep up to date with future events on the Bolsover FiverFest Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/bolsoverfiverfest/

Mandy Jarvis and Ayesha Wood of Julie's Sandwich Shop are selling a slap-up lunch for a fiver.