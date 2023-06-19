News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Housing plan for former church in village near Sutton

A former church in a village near Sutton could be converted into residential accommodation.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read

Westhouses Methodist Church sold for £111,000 at auction in December.

Now an application has been lodged with Bolsover Council seeking permission to change its use.

Read More
Famous businessman Gerald Ratner gives jewel of a speech to Mansfield companies ...
An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.
An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tareq Fayez, of Urban Plan Consultants, says the proposal is to convert the place of worship, on Alfreton Road, into two houses.

The transformation would retain the existing windows and internal, external and partition walls, and add new partition walls, doors and windows.

A council decision is pending.

Related topics:Sutton