Westhouses Methodist Church sold for £111,000 at auction in December.

Now an application has been lodged with Bolsover Council seeking permission to change its use.

An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.

Tareq Fayez, of Urban Plan Consultants, says the proposal is to convert the place of worship, on Alfreton Road, into two houses.

The transformation would retain the existing windows and internal, external and partition walls, and add new partition walls, doors and windows.