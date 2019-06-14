Housing development to contribute £1.5 million to Sutton's schools, roads and GPs

A housing developer is set to contribute over £1.5 million to improving Sutton's services and facilities.

Harron Homes will make a number of contributions towards 'enhancing the town’s services and facilities', including paying £936,000 towards education provision.

The house builders' expect work to build 172 houses at their Brierley Heath development to begin in Autumn this year.

A further £172,000 will be given to support regeneration projects, and £163,000 towards healthcare services.

An additional contribution of £221,000 will be made to highways infrastructure and improvements, as well as to open spaces, libraries, pedestrian crossings, and travel plan monitoring.

During the planning stages of the development, Mansfield and Ashfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed that a contribution of £150,000 was required to provide for the increased capacity at a local GP facility, including the transformation of a clinical room into a minor procedure room.

The planning documents also state that: "Consultation with Nottinghamshire County Council’s education team has identified that the development would yield an additional two primary and two secondary places.

"The additional secondary places can be accommodated in existing schools.

"The primary schools are at fully capacity and cannot accommodate the additional primary places arising from the development. A contribution is required of £22,910 towards primary provision.

"The proposed development is situated within the primary catchment area of Healdwood Infant/Skegby Junior School and the secondary catchment area of Quarrydale Academy. Projected demand based on 181 dwellings, a contribution of £435,290 for primary provision and £500,540.

"In terms of libraries a contribution of £8,312 is sought for additional stock based on up to 181 dwellings."

Ashfield District Council also stated that £60,000 would be required for a young people’s area - either a skate park and BMX track or a games area.

Contributions were also required by the county council's highways department for signalling improvements (£10,000), New Lane crossings (£3,000), mitigations (£145,933) and travel plan monitoring (£2,288) totalling £161,221.

The Brierley Heath development at Stanton Hill will provide 172 two, three and four-bedroom houses

John Booth, Technical Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “It is our pleasure to be bringing these contributions forward alongside our work at Brierley Heath, which will help improve the facilities and services that are available to local people.

“We hope that the provision of the homes at the new development will help would-be buyers move onto or up the property ladder, and are very much looking forward to launching in the autumn.

To find out more, visit: harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/brierley-heath/

