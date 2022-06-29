Housebuilder makes promise after concern about safety of badgers at Sutton site

Badger lovers Clare Ward and Sean Carmichael claim that a “wildlife crime” has already been committed at the Gleeson Homes site off Stoneyford Road because builders carried out work too close to setts.

Sean, 52, who lives nearby on Carsic Lane, even staged a sit-in on one of the badger setts and refused to move until the police intervened.

And Clare demanded a meeting with an independent ecologist, who agreed that there could be active setts and that badgers could have been disrupted.

Badgers, which are legally protected animals, have setts underneath the housing development site in Sutton.

"We found bedding by one of the entrance holes, badger hair and a track,” said Clare, 47, a postwoman, who is a volunteer member of the Nottinghamshire Badger Group. “There was also evidence of fresh soil that had been dug out.

"There has been a breach of badger protection laws. The vibration of heavy machinery will have caused disturbance to the badgers underground.

"Bulldozers laying the way for an access road have ploughed through the ground only three metres from the entrance hole of one of the setts.”

Badgers are legally protected animals. Their setts are extensive underground passages with multiple chambers and entrances that could house several families.

An artist's impression of some of the proposed homes at the St Andrew's Heights site in Sutton.

By law, developers cannot operate within 30 metres of active setts and must create exclusion zones if necessary. Clare believes there are four setts at the Sutton site.

"It is a concern that I contacted Gleeson last week and yet they carried on their work,” she said.

"Only when Sean sat one one of the setts, telling them to stop, did they contact me.”

Badger lovers across the country have been protesting against a government policy to cull badgers in a controversial bid to reduce bovine TB in cattle. The policy has yet to extend to Nottinghamshire.

Sean, a groundworker, said: “I rang the RSPCA and they told me to ring the police. The builders were digging within two feet of one sett.

"Badgers are my passion. I have been watching these badgers for years. There are about 15 to 20 of them.

"After the police had gone, I marked the locations of all the setts with yellow tape and told the site manager where they were.”

The site, which has its entrance on Gilcroft Street in Skegby, covers a large area of disused agricultural land and part of the former Skegby Quarry.

The development, known as St Andrew’s Heights, will comprise 206 homes. Gleeson insists that a full environmental survey was carried out in preparation for the building work, which began a month ago.

However, the firm will also adhere to a new report by the ecologist Clare met and has vowed to work alongside Clare “if she wants to engage with us”.

A statement issued by Gleeson read: “Throughout every stage of the development, we have taken every step to ensure that local wildlife is protected.

"We have consulted with, and sought advice from, rural and wildlife specialists, as well as ecologists. Not only is this the right thing to do, but it is also required via conditions of the planning consent.

“As a responsible housebuilder, protecting the environment is a key priority. We have abided by all regulations and respected existing wildlife.