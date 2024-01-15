Housebuilder acquires 'sweet' site with plans to deliver new home development in Edwinstowe

Housebuilder ‘Honey’ has acquired a 10-acre site in Edwinstowe and submitted planning to deliver a £42m – 114 new home development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed site, which will be called Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale, is located off Ollerton Road and part of the wider Thoresby Vale masterplan.

The land was acquired from land and property regeneration company Harworth Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject to planning, Homes by Honey will comprise a mix of three – four – and five-bedroom homes and will include semi-detached and detached properties.

Issued on behalf of Honey by Brand8 PR. Photo: Homes by Honey

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Prices for homes at the development will be released if planning is granted.

Located on the former Thoresby Colliery, Thoresby Vale is redevelopment masterplan to create a new sustainable community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, it will comprise 800 new homes, a new primary school, a local centre and up to 250,000 square feet of commercial space.

If given the go ahead by Nottinghamshire Council, work at Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale is anticipated to start in June with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in June 2025.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk

Mark Mitchell, Honey chief executive officer, said: “Our proposed development will provide much needed new homes for people living in, or wanting to move to, Edwinstowe whether they are first time buyers, second steppers, families or downsizers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have painstakingly designed a range of house types that combine style, substance and sustainability.

“This ensures our buyers, and the wider community in which we build, benefit from a high quality, high specification development.”

A Honey spokesperson said the company has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house-type designs to ensure they “meet the needs and wants” of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.