House prices in Mansfield: the seven areas of town with the most expensive homes

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Mansfield can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Apr 2023, 06:30 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the town, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The figures are based on new analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across Mansfield?

Here we reveal the most expensive areas to buy a property.

1. Most expensive homes

Here we reveal the most expensive areas of Mansfield to buy a property. Photo: m

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £240,000.

2. King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £240,000. Photo: m

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £191,000.

3. Manor, Hornby & Peafields

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £191,000. Photo: m

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £188,500.

4. Eakring & Ling Forest

The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £188,500. Photo: m

