House buyers in Ashfield could save thousands in fees

With just over a month to go until the June 30, Stamp Duty deadline, new data has revealed that Ashfield District Council has the lowest waiting times for searches to be completed.

The research, from online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages, looked at the current waiting times for local authority searches to be completed, a determining factor that’s having a major impact on the length of time between a memo of sale and completion.

And those purchasing a property in Ashfield were least likely to be affected by delays in returning local authority searches, taking five days on average.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House buyers could save thousands (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A number of other local councils including Bassetlaw, East Devon and Norwich City Council also reported speedy searches taking six days.

Richard Hayes, CEO at Mojo Mortgages, said: "The Stamp Duty holiday, and the savings of up to £15,000 that come with it, has helped thousands of people buy new homes.

"The recent extension is good news for the many thousands of buyers still currently worried they would miss these savings, however with just eight weeks to go until the deadline there will be many wondering if they are going to complete on time, with conveyancers doing all they can to keep clients happy.