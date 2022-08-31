House builder is celebrating a great year of growth with a growing workforce and new developments in Mansfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Wood, founder and managing director at Woodall Group, said: “The achievements of the last 12 months have perfectly aligned with the vision we set out as a group when embarking on our investment journey with BGF.

“To be able to deliver on our goals, creating exciting job opportunities in the region, as well as helping to meet the demand for high quality, sustainably-built homes, is hugely satisfying and lays the perfect foundation for our longer-term growth plan.”

Founded in 2011, Woodall Homes has built houses in landmark developments across the East Midlands.

Aaron Baker, who is an investor at BGF and sits on the Woodall Group board, said: “Woodall Homes has built a strong reputation in the region in the last decade and has expertly navigated the challenges that have arisen over the course of the last two years, as construction and real estate has felt the pinch of the Covid-19 pandemic, skills shortages exacerbated by Brexit, and the inevitable disruption to the supply chain. However, the market opportunity has endured, with a structural shortage of homes in the UK still an issue.