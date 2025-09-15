Hot weather doesn't stop Beauvale Show entrants putting on another great display

Vegetables peaked earlier and many flowers were already past their best.

However, this did not deter many of the growers as they still produced wonderful selections for the judges to mull over before awards were presented by Coun Robert Bullock (Brox All), Mayor of Broxtowe, and Coun Mick Brown (Con) of Greasley Council.

Karen Sutton, show chair, said: “We were hoping that the weather did not diminish the number of entries for each class.

"This year the the floral art section had 18 entries altogether, with fantastic interpretations of the themes. which were based on local events. with the petite section was the most popular, based on the theme of Nottingham Lace.

Linda Bowyer won best in show in the floral art section for her petite entry, with Dorothy Allsop second with her interpretation of sporting Nottinghamshire.

The coveted Banksian Medal was won by David Hodgkinson, while the Beauvale Horticultural Show Trophy was presented to Roy Wetton for the most points in the show.

Michael Chisholm won the award for the ‘Most Meritorious Vegetable’ as well as The Best Vegetable in the Show.

Caroline Winfield was awarded the British Sugarcraft Guild Trophy for acquiring the most points in the culinary section and Peter Harvey won the Best in Show in the culinary section for his tasty coconut lime loaf.

Karen continued: “This year there were quite a number of new entrants and it was great to see younger people entering the adult classes and winning.

"We are only a small local show but we do ensure that judges are all suitably qualified in the specific areas.

"We urged many competitors who were ‘thinking about it’ to have a go and it has certainly worked.’

The show, in its 10th year, is now only one of a very few left within the Nottinghamshire area.

Karen added: “We are immensely grateful for the handful of volunteers who help to set up and de- stage the show, and would always welcome anyone who wanted to join our hard-working team, without whose help the show would not exist.

“There are many wonderful categories, not just for vegetables, but cooking skills, floral art skills, craft, paintings and photography.

Next year’s schedule will be published around May 2026 on the show’s website – plenty of time to ‘think about it’ and join in."

Caroline Winfield receiving the British Sugarcraft Guild Trophy Coun Mick Brown (left) Coun Robert Bullock Mayor of Broxtowe and his wife Lily.

Roy Wetton receiving the Beauvale Horticultural Show Challenge Trophy.

Peter Harvey receiving Sam Burrows Rose Bowl.

Michael Chisholm wins the National Vegetable Society medal and certificate.