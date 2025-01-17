The very special wedding took place on Thursday, January 16 on Ridgeway ward at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Calow.

Philip Westwood, 52, who is currently receiving inpatient care at the hospital, married his sweetheart Claire.

Philip, from Shirebrook, and Claire, originally from Mansfield, met 20 years ago at a nightclub and have been together ever since.

Philip has been in hospital for eight days and has been cared for by Ridgeway ward nurses during this time.

Having planned to marry, Philip and Claire wanted to bring forward the ceremony and celebrate their love in front of their family and friends – and staff on Ridgeway ward were proud to help to organise the day.

The Ward Leader Vicky Turner and her team organised decorations and the ceremony, whilst Sodexo colleagues provided a buffet and a cake for a celebration after the wedding.

It was an emotional moment as Claire and Philip exchanged their vows, though when asked whether he took this woman, Philip hesitated for a moment, causing laughter in the room.

There was confetti and applause as they were pronounced man and wife before family took photographs to mark the day. Sadly, Claire and Philip lost their daughter some years ago and Claire proudly carried a picture of her on her bouquet so ‘she was also with them.’

Vicky Turner said: “Philip is coming to the last days and wanted to marry his lifelong partner – we have tried to make the day so special for them. It’s their special day – and we are proud to do this. This means a lot.

"We always go above and beyond and this is important to Philip and Claire – so it’s important to us. Congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Westwood.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “Everyone at Chesterfield Royal Hospital sends their best wishes and congratulations to Philip and Claire. Thank you to colleagues who supported this and to the registrars from Chesterfield who conducted the ceremony.”

