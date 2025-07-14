Homeowners in Nottinghamshire urged to be vigilant for burglars as hot weather continues

Nottinghamshire Police is reminding the public to remain vigilant during the summer months and protect their homes and vehicles from opportunistic criminals as another spell of warm weather continues.

As detectives continue to investigate and bring offenders to justice, the force’s crime prevention officers are keen to emphasise that many crimes can be prevented by ensuring everyday security measures are in place as temperatures rise and daylight hours extend.

They have been visiting homeowners across Nottinghamshire to speak with burglary victims and offer expert advice and suggestions to help protect their property by upgrading security features.

Crime prevention officer Yvonne Pickersgill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know that burglary is a deeply invasive and upsetting crime, which is why we take all reports so seriously as a force.

“Behind each incident is a person, many of whom may be vulnerable or repeat victims, and we have visited 13 properties so far this month across the county.

“While I’m sure many homeowners will be keen to break out the barbecue and paddling pool, please remember to keep your shed or garage securely locked.

“Unfortunately, the recent spell of hot weather and the approaching heatwave has contributed to reports of burglaries with offenders gaining access through ground-floor windows left open.

“We are seeing a trend of opportunistic burglars who will use smaller windows or those left ajar to open a larger window and gain access to a property.”

Crime prevention officers are part of the force’s Prevention Hub - a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

Officers can provide a property risk assessment and issue free security products and crime prevention packs, which are filled with helpful advice on how to secure a home and reduce falling victim to crime to help residents feel safer in their homes.

Recommendations can include burglary prevention equipment such as window jammers, vibration alarms, fence defender strips, and signage.

Yvonne added: “Our role is about identifying vulnerabilities around a person’s home and recommending the best security solution.

“The essential tips are often the most obvious: ensure that all your doors and windows are securely locked.

"Don’t leave windows ajar because that might invite an opportunistic burglar to reach inside or jemmy a window to gain access.

“If you’ve got a door or window that isn’t working correctly – make sure you rectify it as soon as possible.

“Burglars don’t want to be seen or heard by neighbours or passers-by as this will expose them, but steps can be taken to make it more difficult for criminals to operate.

“This can include improving appropriate lighting, installing perimeter fencing, keeping an area clear and visible, and using robust closed-shackle padlocks.

“We would always urge people to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activity to Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.”