Homebuilders kit out Edwinstowe children on their walk to school

The high-vis bags were donated to the school’s Class 1 pupils to help them make future journeys to school safely on foot, while ensuring they’re kitted out for the next academic year.

Maria Parkin, headteacher at St Mary’s Primary School, said: “We’re most grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the donation of high-vis kit bags to help our pupils walk to school and keep them visible during their commutes in darker nights and mornings.

“We have put the kit bags to good use to encourage more of our pupils to walk to school and to stay safe.”

The pupils at St Mary's C of E Primary School with their new kit bags donated by David Wilson Homes

St Mary’s Primary School is located nearby the homebuilders’ Thoresby Vale development and the donation of the kit bags is part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting the local community.

Mark Cotes, managing director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local community are safe while travelling to and from school during Walk to School Week and during darker evenings once autumn comes around again.”

David Wilson Homes’ hi-vis kit bags have been particularly useful during Walk to School Week and will also benefit the pupils during school trips once they are able to visit places outside of the school grounds.