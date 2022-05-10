Homebuilders calling for Nottinghamshire residents to plant more wildlife

A YouGov survey, commissioned by the RSPB as part of their Nature on Your Doorstep campaign and sponsored by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, revealed that three quarters of people are now doing at least something in their garden to help wildlife.

Over two in five people consider how a plant can benefit pollinators when choosing what to grow in their garden, just under a quarter leave areas of grass to grow long for nature, and nearly half of people feed birds.

Adrian Thomas, the RSPB’s wildlife gardening expert, said: “I’m thrilled to hear how many people are now taking steps to help wildlife in their gardens and outdoor spaces.

Rosemary is attractive to many pollinators, including several bee species.

"It feels like a movement is underway in which people are recognising that our gardens can be wonderful, shared spaces for us and for wildlife, to the benefit of all.

“To play your part, the best and easiest place to start is to grow more plants. They provide varied, healthy food sources, and offer shelter and nesting spots.

"Plants are also beautiful, colourful and richly scented, making outdoor spaces more welcoming, relaxing, and interesting for all of us to enjoy.

“So why not give planting a go, maybe starting with some wildflower seeds? They produce beautiful flowers in just a few weeks, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly you see pollinators buzzing into your garden.”

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “This is one of the reasons why we work with the RSPB to give homeowners guidance on how best to do this.

"Such simple things as leaving grass long and installing bird feeders can make a big difference to local wildlife.”