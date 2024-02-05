Homebuilder makes reading more inclusive for pupils at Nottinghamshire primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The contribution to Millside Spencer Academy, which is located at the housebuilder’s development The Skylarks in East Leake, came as part of International Book Giving Day (14th February) which is an annual campaign that encourages book lovers across the world to donate books.

The selection of 24 books given to the school included a variety of stories that feature deafness as a key theme, as well as books which feature characters who are hard of hearing and address the difficulties which are associated with deafness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophia Thorne, Principalat Millside Spencer Academy, said: “We are very grateful to David Wilson Homes for their generous contribution of these books to our school library.

Millside Spencer Academy pupils holding up the books donated by David Wilson Homes

“A key aim of our curriculum is for every child to ‘see and be seen’ and these books will ensure all our children are represented through our diverse literature collection.”

International Book Giving Day shares a date with Valentines Day, with the idea being to share the love of books on a day which is already synonymous with love.

Due to the recently launched Millside Spencer Academy having a number of pupils with hearing impairments enrolled in their classes, David Wilson Homes made the donation to help these children feel more understood and seen at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titles such as highly rated ‘Gracie's Ears’ by Debbie Blackington, ‘Zola Gets Hearing Aids’ by Narita Snead and ‘I'm Deaf and That's Okay’ by Emily Bisby were among the books donated to Millside Spencer Academy.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We hope that our donation of books to Millside Spencer Academy will encourage more young people to pick up a book and enjoy getting lost in a great story.

“International Book Giving Day is the perfect opportunity to share books with others, and this year, we are pleased to be taking a slightly different approach and donating a variety of books which have been designed to help children with hearing impairments to feel more understood within the community.”

David Wilson Homes is currently building a range of three and four bedroom properties at The Skylarks in East Leake.