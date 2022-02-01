Home Secretary supports Notts Police and Crime Commissioner's Make Notts Safe Plan

Priti Patel MP visited the newly opened joint headquarters for Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to hear about the plan which sets out Commissioner Henry’s strategic priorities for policing and crime across the city and county for the next three years.

The Commissioner spoke with the Home Secretary on her ambitious plans to meet bold targets to lower crime rates in Nottinghamshire.

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: “I was delighted to visit Commissioner Henry at Nottinghamshire’s new Joint Forces HQ and meet our incredible policing teams who day in and day out are working hard to keep the county’s streets and communities safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, and The Home Secretary, Rt Hon Priti Patel MP

"The “Make Notts Safe Plan” led by Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, will bring real impact to communities across the county, through further pro-active neighbourhood-based policing teams working with communities through Operation Reacher and by cutting crime, which will improve the quality of life for everyone, everywhere.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, said: “I am proud to launch our new Make Notts Safe Plan with the Home Secretary’s backing. Our plan focuses on three priorities: preventing crime, responding better to crime, and supporting victims and communities.”