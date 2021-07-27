Holiday Activities and Food programme comes to Ashfield this summer

The programme, backed by the Child Food Poverty Taskforce, offers fun and food for children and young people across the district during the school holidays.

The holiday club places are free to those who are eligible for free school meals, with children and young people of all ages and backgrounds welcome.

The holiday programme is targeted to support children and young people who have been most affected by the pandemic, offering a safe and supportive environment where they can learn, be active and eat well, as well as make new friends locally.

The council has joined up with several local stakeholders to offer a range of fun activities including sports, crafts, singing and dancing.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: “We are proud to be a part of this scheme, which offers a range of fun activities for children that may not normally have the opportunity to get involved.

“Our programme offers something for all children, whatever their interest. There are opportunities to swim and skate at our leisure centres, learn new crafts, take part in dancing and singing or play team sports like football and cricket.”

Marcus Rashford MBE said: “I know only too well that the holidays can be a really difficult time for families who are struggling. It’s such a weight off their shoulders to know that there is a safe space for their children to go, where their minds can be stimulated, and where they are guaranteed at least one meal a day.”

Details of all the activities available in Ashfield, along with details on how to book a place can be found at www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/leisure-swimming-sports/ashfield-holiday-activities-and-food-programme.

A number of activities are also available for children not receiving free school meals for a small fee.